COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Wendy’s is celebrating summer with free Frosties.

On Fridays in June, you can place an order through Wendy’s mobile app or at the drive-thru.

You can also show the mobile offer at drive-thru through the app.

This image is an example of Wendy’s frosty offer via the app

The promotion lasts through Friday, June 25.

The offer is for a small Frosty or Frosty-ccino.

If you haven’t had a Frosty-ccino, it’s a cold brew coffee made with vanilla or chocolate Frosty cream.

There’s no minimum order, but a purchase is required.