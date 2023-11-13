(WJW) – Shake Shack’s free chicken sandwich giveaway is getting new life.

Initially, the promotion was offered if fans saw a player do the Chicken Dance in the end zone Sunday.

But since that didn’t happen, Shake Shack is offering the sandwich to fans across the country.

From now until Sunday, November 19, hungry fans can enjoy a complimentary Chicken Shack by simply using the promo code “CHICKENDANCE” at checkout.

Shake Shack says its sandwich has crispy, white-meat chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce and pickles, slathered with buttermilk herb mayor and on a toasted potato bun.

The giveaway is not without fine print however – you’ll have to spend at least $10 to score the free sandwich.

The offer is valid for orders placed at a Shake Shack kiosk, on shakeshack.com, or through the Shack App.

Full terms and conditions for the promotion can be found on the official Shake Shack website.