How to register to vote in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The deadline to register to vote in this year’s presidential election is less than a month away.

To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, you must be at least 18 years old on the day of the general election and you must be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days.

You can register or update your voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need an Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birthday, address, and last four digits of your Social Security number.

Cuyahoga County residents can also print a voter registration form or call the board of elections at 216-443-VOTE to request a form.

Important dates:

Register to vote or update your registration: Oct. 5

Early in-person voting: Oct. 6 to Nov. 2

Request a vote-by-mail/absentee ballot: Received by noon on Oct. 31

Mail your ballot: Postmarked on or before Nov. 2

Election Day: Nov. 3

