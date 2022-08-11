CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland city council members on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation aimed at keeping families in their homes and expanding renters’ rights.

Under Ohio law, a tenant can be evicted if they’re a single day late on their rent, or a single dollar short. It’s one of “a handful” of states with similarly crafted rules, according to a news release from the city.

Council’s new Pay to Stay legislation would allow tenants ordered to appear in court for an eviction hearing a chance to avoid eviction if they can pay the full amount, along with late fees. It also helps landlords avoid losing income during the eviction and re-rental process.

“Today, we took a big step toward housing justice and promoting equity in the city of Cleveland,” Mayor Justin Bibb is quoted in the release. “And we won’t stop here. I am grateful to our Director of Building and Housing, Sally Martin, city council, and all the community partners for their diligence and hard work on this critical legislation.”

Here’s an explainer, provided by city council:

Similar ordinances are in place in Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo and Akron, according to the release. Cleveland’s Pay to Stay ordinance, however, allows the past due rent to be paid with emergency rental assistance vouchers from governmental or quasi-governmental agencies, nonprofits and accredited social services.

“This is another layer that we can use to support our residents and protect their housing,” 12th Ward Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer, a co-sponsor of the legislation, is quoted in the release. “We are working closely with the Legal Aid Society, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless and others to ensure that the education component of this ordinance happens and that renters know this defense is available to them. We are continuing to add layers, like right to counsel and others, as we work toward greater equity in our city.”

Cleveland’s “eviction crisis” was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. About 9,000 evictions are filed each year in the city. Eighty percent of those are for non-payment and, in most cases, renters “missed one or two payments.”