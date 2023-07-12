NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) His journey to reach a proper final resting place has taken many, many years. But in just a couple of weeks, 1st Lt. George “Bud” Reuter will finally make it back home.

Kaitlyn Hathaway with Sunset Memorial Funeral Home said their North Olmsted cemetery is where this war hero belongs. “His family is here. His parents, his brothers, how could we not lay him to rest here,” shared Hathaway.

George, who went by the nickname Bud, flew with the 93rd Bombardment Group during World War II. He was 25 years old and passionate about serving.

“He was in college when he saw that the war was going on and he wanted to help his country,” added Hathaway.

Experienced and good at what he did, Bud was hand picked to serve in Operation Tidal Wave. It was a bombing mission during the summer of 1943 in Romania and would prove to be costly.

Bud was among the over 500 airmen killed during the operation. Sadly, his remains were never found.

That is until this year, 80 years after Bud’s death.

“So the military contacted us and so did the family. They gave us his name and said “the family wants him to be laid to rest” his parents are here and this is what the family has chosen,” explained Hathaway.

Bud doesn’t have much family left. His only remaining relatives hardly knew the young man before he passed. So Brad Hartig with the cemetery is urging the community to come out and support if they can.

“To bring him home finally is a big deal. It’s a big deal for the military, it’s a big deal for the United States, it’s a big deal for the community.”

Lt. Reuter will be buried on July 29 with full military honors. There will be a 21 gun salute and a military fly over.

Best of all, this young man will be buried right by his mom and dad.

The Reuter family will finally be reunited