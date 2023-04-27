CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s hard to believe the personalized bricks by fans were originally used to fund the Bob Feller Statue in 1994. Fans bought their bricks for $50 nearly 30 years ago.

Now, the bricks have deteriorated over time, becoming brittle and unsafe.

Six thousand bricks were sold to finance the statue, which was unveiled at then Jacob’s Field in 1994.

Originally located in the right field plaza, the team moved them to the gateway plaza in 2015.

The bricks have served their purpose and will be replaced with concrete over the current site on Gateway Plaza.

Fans who purchased these bricks can come to the ballpark Friday, April 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. or Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to pick up their brick.

Free parking is available subject to availability on Larry Doby Way alongside Gateway Plaza.

There is risk involved as there are no guarantees on the condition of the brick once removed.

Fans will not be able to remove the brick themselves and bricks are not able to be shipped.

If fans are unable to attend during the allotted times, the Guardians will provide a photo gallery in the coming months showcasing all of the bricks. For those fans planning on coming down to Progressive Field, the team is asking you to please fill out this survey.