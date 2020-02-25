How to get tickets to the 2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2020 Induction Ceremony is back in Cleveland this year.

The show is May 2 at Public Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here for tickets.

Inductees include: Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious BIG, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, T-Rex and Ahmet Ertegun Award Winners John Landau and Irving Azoff.

Tickets are in high demand, but if you can’t go to the show, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is holding a watch party.

Tickets will go on sale for the watch party here.

This is the 6th ceremony in Cleveland.

7th Annual Soup 4 the Soul

We are also counting down to the 7th Annual Soup 4 the Soul.

It’s Saturday, February 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Beta Drive in Mayfield Village.

Money raised benefits SOS.

More information on that organization here.

The event is hosted by FOX 8’s Kristi Capel and Wayne Dawson.

They’ll be joined by familiar faces from all of Cleveland’s local news stations.

More on the event here.









FOX 8 Extra, February 25, 2020