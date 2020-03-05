How to get tickets for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Induction Ceremony watch party

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You can join in the huge Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Week celebration at the Rock Hall’s official watch party.

Guests will be able to watch the live 35th Annual Induction Ceremony and celebrate the 2020 class with the Inductee Exhibit.

It all happens on Saturday, May 2. Doors at the Rock Hall in Cleveland will open at 6 p.m. with the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m.

The Induction Ceremony honors this year’s inductees: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipients Irving Azoff and Jon Landau.

The Rock Hall says there are a limited number of reserved theater seats available exclusively to Rock Hall members for $60.

Standing-room-only tickets are available to members for $15 and to non-members for $40.

Tickets will go on sale to the public March 13 at 10 a.m. EST via ticketing.rockhall.com and at the Rock Hall’s box office. Rock Hall member presale begins March 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium are sold out.

Watch party tickets include access to all Rock Hall exhibits including the new 2020 Inductee exhibit, Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock, and The Garage; tickets also include the entire live broadcast of the ceremony.

There will be pop-up food stations that will serve dishes from Cleveland’s celebrity chefs, and cash bars will be available, as well.

Induction Week is April 25-May 2.

