**Watch Fox 8’s Winter Weather Outlook above

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter is almost here!

And Fox 8 is ready to keep our viewers and readers informed when it comes to weather watches and warnings, school closings, winter road conditions and more.

Be prepared when the weather takes a turn with notifications sent right to your inbox with our Fox 8 Weather Alerts email newsletter. (While you’re there, you can sign up for other must-read Fox 8 features on dining, recipes, recalls and more).

Fox 8 is also your Official School Closing Station. To get updates right to your phone when your child’s school is closed, sign up for our school closing text alerts below.

And to get constant weather updates, (along with breaking, viral and other news) download the FOX 8 News app. You’ll get the latest news from around Northeast Ohio, the latest weather alerts plus a customized forecast, and all the stories you’ll want to share with family and friends.

HERE IS HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NEWS APP:

HERE IS HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 8 WEATHER APP:

Visit the Fox 8 weather page here.