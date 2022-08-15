AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County residents can get hitched amid the Metro Parks’ natural splendor this fall — for free.

Next month, Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks are offering free outdoor nuptials at the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park, 1212 Cuyahoga St.

Couples can register online to get married or renew their vows at the Fourth Annual Promises in the Park: An Outdoor Wedding Event, set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Registration starts at noon Tuesday.

The outdoor setting offers “beautiful park views,” according to the release. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will move inside at Himelright Lodge.

“Our parks are treasured spaces, and many couples have dreamed of celebrating their wedding day at Valley View Area since it became available earlier this year,” Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King is quoted in a news release. “Promises in the Park offers a beautiful and intimate option for couples to be married or renew their vows overlooking the scenic vistas of Valley View at no cost.”

Couples can invite up to 10 guests. Photos are encouraged. Akron Municipal Court Judge Nicole Walker is expected to officiate. The ceremony also includes music. The Metro Parks will also give couples a sapling to plant at home.

Before the ceremony, couples must get a marriage license through the Summit County Probate Court, at the county courthouse, 209 S. High St., which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure to get there 15 minutes before close.

For more information on the ceremony or Summit County Probate Court’s Outreach Program, call Lisa Mansfield at 330-643-7346.