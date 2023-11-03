CLEVELAND (WJW) – Assistance is available to help those struggling to pay energy, water and sewer bills in Ohio.

CHN Housing Partners announced Thursday that two programs, The Home Energy Assistance Program Winter Crisis Program and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program can help Ohioans pay their bills, you just have to apply.

The HEAP Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. It started on November 1, 2023, and will end on March 31, 2024.

Those eligible for HEAP include people who:

Have been threatened with disconnection

Have been disconnected from utility service

Are transferring services

Are establishing new services

Have a PIPP default

Need to make their first PIPP payment

Are at or below 25% fuel

HEAP benefits are applied to energy bills after January 1.

The LIHWAP is also available for Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to help pay their water and sewer bills. It has been extended through March 31, 2024.

Eligible households could receive a payment of up to $750 for water and sewer bills.

If you are a homeowner or renter responsible for water and wastewater bills, you are eligible to apply for HEAP and LIHWAP benefits. Here’s how:

Cuyahoga County residents can call (216) 350-8008 or go to the CHN website to make an appointment, check on the status of an application and find out if you’re eligible

Applicants must provide all required application documents no less than one week before the date of their appointment

Required documents to apply for HEAP and LIHWAP:

Copies of most recent gas and electric bills Photo ID List of all household members including birth dates and Social Security numbers Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over 18 For households with no income, an IRS Tax Transcript is required. Proof of disability (if applicable) A completed HEAP application Homeowners can also apply for CHN Water Affordability and Sewer Crisis Programs by submitting their current water and sewer bills.

Only one appointment is needed to apply for both HEAP and LIHWAP. The applications must be received by March 31, 2024.

The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2024. To speak with a local energy assistance provider, call (800) 282-0880 or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.