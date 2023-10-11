**Related Video Above: See the new babies at African Safari Wildlife Park.**

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – The African Safari Wildlife Park is offering half-priced general admission this month, but there’s a catch.

Guests have to show proof of admission to Cedar Point, Kalahari or Great Wolf Lodge during the month of October. This can be receipts or digital or printed park tickets.

With the discount, general admission is $12.98 on Saturdays and Sundays and $11.48 on weekdays.

The deal continues through Oct. 30.

“This is a terrific time to visit the park since most of our animals love the autumn weather and are much more active this time of year than they are in the summer,” said keeper supervisor Makayla Kopriver in a press release.

General admission tickets include the drive-thru safari — featuring camels, deer, zebras, bison and more wildlife — and the walk-thru Dinosaur Takeover exhibit.

