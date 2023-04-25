**Related Video Above: Fox Recipe Box: Annie’s Signature Sweets Homemade Pretzels.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — National Pretzel Day is Wednesday, which means you’ll probably want to celebrate by imbibing in some expertly folded, salty dough.

Photo courtesy Sheetz

The people at Sheetz are here to help, offering a free soft pretzel for any customer who purchases coffee or a fountain drink at any of their establishments. The deal can only be redeemed through the Sheetz app by going to the Offerz tab.

The deal, which does not include the MTO pretzel, runs Wednesday through Friday and is one per customer.