(WJW) – Burger King is offering daily deals for the month of December that could get you some free food.

First, you must download the BK app. Then you can access daily deals, which includes $3 whoppers and free food with purchase.

Burger King is also bringing back two fan favorites for a limited time: Cheesy tots and BK Melts return to the menu on Dec. 7.

Here’s what is on the BK Melts menu:

Classic Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Bacon Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

NEW Shroom n' Swiss Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and Stacker Sauce.

Cheesy Tots haven’t been on the menu at BK since 2021. They’re available in four and eight pieces.

