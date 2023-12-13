Editor’s Note: The video above is about dangerous highways in Ohio.

(WJW) – Sheetz is offering customers free coffee in December.

Every week, customers are eligible for a self-serve coffee.

The free offer will be added weekly to every “My Sheetz Rewardz” member account each Friday through the end of the month.

The offer will show up under the “Offerz” tab on the Sheetz app.

The offer is good for all Sheetz locations.

Reward members will also get a chance for other offers during the “12 Days of Christmas” at Sheetz, starting December 15.

Sheetz will upload one new offer to the app each day through December 26.