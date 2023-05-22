(WJW) — Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners on Tuesday.

Diners who wear a hockey jersey on Tuesday can get in on the deal.

The promotion is valid at all participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. It is limited to five free menu items per order and is subject to availability.

Each free item requires the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer.

It’s valid only on May 23, 2023, after 3 p.m. local time, and redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations. The offer’s not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders.