NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WJW) — In celebration of National Nurses Week in May, Chipotle is giving out $1 million worth of free meals to 2,000 health care professionals.

Sign up on the Chipotle website for a chance to win a “Burrito Care Package” that can feed a group of 50. Submissions close on Friday, May 12. Winners will be notified by May 19.

“Given the demands placed on the healthcare community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, is quoted in a Thursday news release. “The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us.”

In years past, Chipotle has given out $4 million in free Chipotle to those working in health care.

Now through the end of Nurses Week, customers can round up the change on their app or website purchases to the next-highest dollar amount and donate that amount to support the American Nurses Association, whose mission is “to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing,” reads the release.