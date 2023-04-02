**Related Video Above: Guardians’ Steven Kwan serves up scoops at local ice cream shop after last season’s playoff run.**

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Dairy Queen isn’t the only ice cream spot hooking up customers with sweet deals this spring.

After a pandemic hiatus, Vermont’s own Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back its Free Cone Day this Monday to thank their supporters.

Associated Press photo

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The tradition has been going on for 40 years and this time around the company says their goal is to serve more than a million scoops to their fans around the world.

The free cones are being given out at participating scoop shops, including the one at 20650 John Carroll Boulevard in University Heights.

Find more shop locations right here.

There’s no limit to the amount of times you can get in line to try a flavor of your choice, but always remember to pace yourself.