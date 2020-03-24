How to get answers about stay-at-home order violations and whether your business is essential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - As we adjust to life changes during the coronavirus outbreak, information is often changing by the hour.

We want you to have this list of resources so you know who to contact with your concerns.

What is essential?

There is some gray area on what is considered an essential service because so many jobs fall under a critical category. While you might not feel your job is a crucial service, it may fall under the order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that are based on Homeland Security Guidelines.

Full order here

Full list of jobs included in the order below

Who to contact if you believe a business is violating the order:

FOX 8 has heard from countless people with concerns about employers. If you think a business is in violation of the governor's orders, you can call police non-emergency line to file a report. Do not call 911. You should also call your local health department.

What is my employer required to provide?

Many people have reached out to FOX 8 telling us employers aren't providing hand sanitizer. That is not required, but it is encouraged. The number one method of prevention is still frequent hand washing. However, if you feel your work environment is unsafe, you can contact the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as well as your local health department and police department.

Filing unemployment

The state unemployment website has been overwhelmed with claims. It temporarily went down Monday because of heavy volume. Because of the number of people filing at one time, you may need to try several times to get in to file your claim. You can do that by clicking here.

Can I go outside?

The state's stay-at-home order doesn't mean you have to stay in the house. It means the government is telling people to make only necessary trips and maintain social distancing when you're out of the house. You can go for a walk. You can check on your relatives. You can get groceries. The state is asking you to make sure your outside exposure is as minimal as possible.

Why are businesses hiring if there is a stay-at-home order in place?

Businesses are in need or workers to provide essential services that are allowed under the stay-at-home order.

Click here to see who's hiring in Northeast Ohio.

Jobs listed as essential in the stay-at-home order

Healthcare and Public Health Operations includes, but is not limited to: hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; public health entities, including those that compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information; pharmaceutical, medical device and equipment, and biotechnology companies (including operations, research and development, manufacture, and supply chain); organizations collecting blood, platelets, plasma, and other necessary materials; licensed medical marijuana dispensaries and licensed medical marijuana cultivation centers; obstetricians and gynecologists; eye care centers, including those that sell glasses and contact lenses; home healthcare services providers; mental health and substance use providers; other healthcare facilities and suppliers and providers of any related and/or ancillary healthcare services; and entities that transport and dispose of medical materials and remains.

includes, but is not limited to: hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; public health entities, including those that compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information; pharmaceutical, medical device and equipment, and biotechnology companies (including operations, research and development, manufacture, and supply chain); organizations collecting blood, platelets, plasma, and other necessary materials; licensed medical marijuana dispensaries and licensed medical marijuana cultivation centers; obstetricians and gynecologists; eye care centers, including those that sell glasses and contact lenses; home healthcare services providers; mental health and substance use providers; other healthcare facilities and suppliers and providers of any related and/or ancillary healthcare services; and entities that transport and dispose of medical materials and remains. Human Services Operations includes, but is not limited to: long-term care facilities; day care centers, day care homes, group day care homes; residential settings and shelters for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness; transitional facilities; home-based settings to provide services to individuals with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities, seniors, adults, and children; field offices that provide and help to determine eligibility for basic needs including food, cash assistance, medical coverage, child care, vocational services, rehabilitation services; developmental centers; adoption agencies; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals, individuals with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities, or otherwise needy individuals.

includes, but is not limited to: long-term care facilities; day care centers, day care homes, group day care homes; residential settings and shelters for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness; transitional facilities; home-based settings to provide services to individuals with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities, seniors, adults, and children; field offices that provide and help to determine eligibility for basic needs including food, cash assistance, medical coverage, child care, vocational services, rehabilitation services; developmental centers; adoption agencies; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals, individuals with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities, or otherwise needy individuals. Essential Infrastructure includes, but is not limited to: food production, distribution, fulfillment centers, storage facilities, marinas, and sale; construction (including, but not limited to, construction required in response to this public health emergency, hospital construction, construction of long-term care facilities, public works construction, school construction, essential business construction, and housing construction); building management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, and gas; electrical (including power generation, distribution, and production of raw materials); distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads, and public transportation; p01is; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet, video, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services).

includes, but is not limited to: food production, distribution, fulfillment centers, storage facilities, marinas, and sale; construction (including, but not limited to, construction required in response to this public health emergency, hospital construction, construction of long-term care facilities, public works construction, school construction, essential business construction, and housing construction); building management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, and gas; electrical (including power generation, distribution, and production of raw materials); distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads, and public transportation; p01is; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet, video, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services). Essential Government Functions means all services provided by the State or any municipality, township, county, political subdivision, board, commission or agency of government and needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies or to provide for or support the health, safety and welfare of the public, and including contractors performing Essential Government Functions. Each government body shall determine its Essential Governmental Functions and identify employees and/or contractors necessary to the performance of those functions.

means all services provided by the State or any municipality, township, county, political subdivision, board, commission or agency of government and needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies or to provide for or support the health, safety and welfare of the public, and including contractors performing Essential Government Functions. Each government body shall determine its Essential Governmental Functions and identify employees and/or contractors necessary to the performance of those functions. Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious entities

Media

First Amendment protected speech

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial and insurance institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply products needed for people to work from home

Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply other Essential Businesses and Operations with the support or materials necessary to operate, including computers, audio and video electronics, household appliances; IT and telecommunication equipment; hardware, paint, flat glass; electrical, plumbing and heating material; sanitary equipment; personal hygiene products; food, food additives, ingredients and components; medical and 01ihopedic equipment; optics and photography equipment; diagnostics, food and beverages, chemicals, soaps and detergent; and firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, insurance services, real estate services (including appraisal and title services)

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels

Funeral services