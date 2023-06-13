AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron City Council approved the next round of the city’s Mow To Own program.

Akron has given away 100 vacant city-owned lots to nearby property owners to take care of and maintain, which allows them to receive the vacant lot at a “Low price” for paying $100 in closing costs.

Akron city officials say this takes strain off the city’s mowing crews and puts vacant land back into productive use while allowing homeowners the ability to improve vacant lots next to their home.

This year’s list contains 44 vacant lots.

Neighboring property owners and non-profits may be eligible to purchase city owned property for the cost of mowing from the time a contract is signed through closing, and paying closing fees of around $100.

To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:

All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants. The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate. If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program. The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own.

Once a resident applies and is accepted into the Mow to Own program, they will be responsible for the maintenance of that vacant lot.

Lawn maintenance includes mowing, cutting, weeding, snow shoveling, litter removal, and raking leaves.

For more information visit the Mow to Own Program page.

