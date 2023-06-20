[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.]

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WJW) — To celebrate the first Saturday of summer, you can get a cool treat for free at a local burger joint.

Wayback Burgers‘ Free Shake Day is set for Saturday, June 24, when customers can come in to get one 12-ounce vanilla milkshake for free — and they don’t even have to buy anything.

Wayback Burgers milkshakes are made with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk and come in a variety of flavors, including Lime Pie, which is key lime and topped with whipped cream and wafer cookie.

Summer technically begins on the summer solstice, Wednesday, June 21.

“At Wayback Burgers, we believe summer does not official­ly begin until you indulge in your first milkshake of the season,” Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers, is quoted in a news release. “As such, our Free Shake Day is a natural way for us to kick off the first official weekend of summer by enjoying one of our hand-crafted milkshakes. We welcome everyone into our restaurants to take advantage of this fun — and delicious — opportunity and try our wide variety of milkshake flavors all summer long.”

Wayback also serves made-to-order burgers with single or double patties, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible burgers and more.

There are four Wayback Burgers locations in Northeast Ohio, according to its website:

In Wadsworth, 1090 Williams Reserve Blvd. Suite H

At Canton’s Belden Village Mall, 4472 Belden Village St. NW

In Broadview Heights, 4223 E. Royalton Road No. 6

In Macedonia, 463 E. Aurora Road, No. 250