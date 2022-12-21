CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s the time of year full of sweets and turkey dinners. But for those of you looking to go a little off the usual holiday menu, Popeyes has you covered.

The fast food chain is offering its buy one chicken sandwich combo, get one chicken sandwich free deal through Jan. 1. The move is held over from a Cyber Monday deal that proved quite popular.

Hungry customers can chose between classic, spicy or blackened chicken for the free sandwich. The deal is only available for pick-up or delivery for those who order online.

