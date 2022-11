(WJW) — Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is working to get out the vote.

On Tuesday, Election Day, in-store and drive-thru customers can pick up a free glazed doughnut, whether they’re heading out to the polls or treating themselves for fulfilling their civic duty.

There are two Krispy Kreme locations in our area, both of which open at 6 a.m.:

6907 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights

354 Maple St., Akron