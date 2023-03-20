[Editor’s Note: In the video player above check out another One Tank Trip to Circleville, home to a candy store that’s been tantalizing taste buds for 183 years, passed down from one generation to the next.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Being a single parent is hard work, and providing travel experiences for kids as a single parent is even tougher.

That’s one reason why Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky says they are offering all families half-off in recognition of National Single Parent Day.

In a press release, a company spokesperson said the Great Wolfe Lodge experience caters to the solo parent with all amenities, for all ages under one roof.

In addition to the 30,000-square-foot water park, Great Wolfe Lodge offers dry-land fun, dining options, and overnight stays.

To book a 50% off stay, guests can click here. Visits must be booked by March 21 (National Single Parent Day) and the visit must take place by June 15, 2023.