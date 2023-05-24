Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

(WJW) – Circle K has announced its second Circle K Fuel Day.

The company is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 25, at over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores fuel locations across the U.S.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. fueling locations. Customers can find out if their local fuel location is offering this deal by clicking here.

Circle K says it wants to help customers fuel up ahead of the long weekend and unofficial start of summer.

Circle K says many locations will also hand out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer.

The national average of a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $3.56, according to AAA. In Ohio, the average is a little lower at $3.50.