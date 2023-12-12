(WJW) – Ohio residents have a chance to snag some very rare liquors.

Ohio’s Winter Bottle Lottery opened Monday, December 11 and runs through December 18.

Here’s what is up for grabs:

George T. Stagg (750 ML) – $124.99

Thomas H. Handy (750 ML) – $124.99

William Larue Weller (750 ML) – $124.99

Eagle Rare 17 Year-old (750 ML) – $124.99

Sazerac Rye 18 Year-old (750 ML) – $124.99

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (750 ML) – $99.99

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year (750 ML) – $110

Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 15 Year (750 ML) – $170

Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 20 Year (750 ML) – $279.99

Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 23 Year (750 ML) – $399.99

Double Eagle Very Rare (750 ML) – $2000

Daniel Weller (750 ML) – $499.99

How does it work?

Any Ohio resident of legal drinking age who has a valid state-issued ID card can enter online. There are also exceptions for military service members who are stationed in Ohio.

Winners are selected randomly and notified via email. The lottery is free to enter, but the liquor is not. Winners will pay the price of the bottle, plus tax.

Here are a few other rules of note:

One entry per person

If a lottery features multiple bottles, each person can enter for any or all of those bottles but are only eligible to win one

Click here to learn more or enter the lottery.