(WJW) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada is once again causing hazy conditions in Northeast Ohio and has prompted another statewide air quality advisory.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency expects the Air Quality Index to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” ranges.

The advisory will remain in effect until midnight on Monday.

How to check air quality in your area and what the levels mean:

An interactive map of air quality across the U.S. can be found here.

To check it by your zip code, go to Airnow.gov. You can put in a zip code to get air quality for that specific location.

Monday for Cuyahoga County, it’s in the “unhealthy” range.

The air quality level can range from “good” to “hazardous.” Descriptions of each level below are provided by airnow.gov:

Good : Enjoy your outdoor activities.

: Enjoy your outdoor activities. Moderate : If you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

: If you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups : Make outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

: Make outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Unhealthy : People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should take steps to reduce exposure.

: People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should take steps to reduce exposure. Very Unhealthy : Avoid long or intense activities. Consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors.

: Avoid long or intense activities. Consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors. Hazardous: Avoid all physical activity outdoors.

Protecting yourself:

During times when the air is “unhealthy,” experts from the Cleveland Department of Public Health recommend that individuals with heart or lung disease, including older adults and children, take the following steps:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

When inside, keep the windows shut

Everyone else should:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

To decrease the potential for health issues, children, the elderly and people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, should limit outdoor activity.

