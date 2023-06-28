(WJW) — Wednesday is a hazy, smoky day due to a thick layer of smoke from the wildfires in Canada that moved into the area from the Great Lakes Tuesday night.

FOX 8 meteorologists say the smoky smell now permeating the air across Northeast Ohio and the haze is expected to linger for a good portion of the week.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for much of Northeast Ohio.

Air quality forecast, how to check levels

Air quality levels issued by the Environmental Protection Agency spiked into the red, or unhealthy level, on Wednesday prompting a warning from doctors for the very young, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory issues.

An interactive map of air quality across the U.S. can be found here.

Protecting yourself

The best methods to protect yourself, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Keep your home and car windows closed

Don’t use your fireplace or grill

Purchase air purifiers for rooms you spend the most time in

Stay inside

Wear an N95 mask

Don’t burn candles or use wood-burning stoves

Avoid secondhand smoke

Hazy, colorful skies

Because of the hazy conditions, Northeast Ohio has been seeing a foggy, mysterious-looking sky. FOX 8 News viewer Eric Tischler sent in a video of the smoky haze hanging over Kamm’s Corners in Cleveland on Wednesday morning:

