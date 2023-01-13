Previously aired video above details the Cleveland Orchestra MLK Jr. Celebration Concert.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Monday, Jan. 16, Americans will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and reflect on his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement.

The following list highlights indoor venues offering free admission or special programming in honor of MLK Day:

Before heading out to any of these events, click on the links in each heading in the event changes were made to their schedule.

Akron Art Museum

1 South High Street in Akron

See a collection of MLK photographs in the lobby of the museum. Hours are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Christ Community Chapel

750 West Streetsboro Street in Hudson in the East Hall

The whole family is invited to watch the famous, “I Have a Dream” speech and hear a discussion on a Christian’s role in the issues of unity and justice.

Dinner is provided for everyone. Childcare is provided. The free event runs from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Registration is required and you can do that here.

Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Boulevard in Cleveland in the Ames Family Atrium

The museum is hosting a free daylong celebration exploring the theme “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems” through storytelling, art making, and reflective writing prompts.

Hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with activities and tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

Family-friendly performances by the Youth Orchestra Chorus are free and open to the public at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

No tickets are required. All artists and programs subject to change.

Check out previously aired video, below, to see MLK Celebration Chorus conductor Dr. William Henry Caldwell, who recently visited FOX 8. Tickets for the event on Sunday are sold out.

Maltz Museum

2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood

Tour the museum’s permanent collections and a special exhibition, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,” and also enjoy hands-on activities.

Register here for in-person programs and online workshops that will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard in Cleveland

The Rock Hall celebration includes free virtual programming and museum admission. Timed ticket reservations are required for free admission. You can get your reservation here.

Doors are open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Want to stay home that day? Watch the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel throughout the day on Monday.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland

The museum welcomes all guests, free of charge, for Discovery Day to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

No registration is required for entry on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cuyahoga Community College

Join the college’s 46th Annual Celebration of the Life and Work of MLK on Monday, Jan. 16 from 3-4 p.m.

Watch performances by the Contemporary Youth Orchestra and a musical performance by Grammy winner Pastor Marvin L. Winans online here.

Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland

Guests will have access to special programming including a Bubblemania Science Show, an Invisbility Cart activity and more here.

Free admission is offered to guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

