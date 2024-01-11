CLEVELAND (WJW) – On Monday, Jan. 15, Americans will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and reflect on his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement.

Fox 8 News has compiled a list of businesses offering free admission or special programming in honor of MLK Day. Check it out:

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for free on January 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. The celebration is part of the Rock the Block Community Days presented by the John P. Murphy Foundation. Rock Hall fans can also watch the virtual programming and activities on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel on Monday.

Book your free tickets here.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Community Open House & Day of Music at The Cleveland Orchestra.

The free, family-friendly event will be held starting at noon on January 15 with performances and activities being held throughout the day. For a full list of performances and activities, click here.

The Cleveland Museum on Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held on January 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Click here for a full list of family-friendly activities.

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Free admission to the Cleveland Botanical Garden is being offered on January 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Great Lakes Science Center

Free general admission is being offered to all guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 15, presented by the John P. Murphy Foundation.

There will be special programming for guests to enjoy throughout the day that highlights Ohioans in Space. Click here for a full list of events and activities.

Akron Zoo

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Akron Zoo on January 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with free admission to all guests.

Akron Art Museum

The Akron Art Museum is offering free public hours from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on January 15 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Click here to get your free tickets.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Enjoy free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History on January 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the museum, guests will be able to connect with scientists, watch presentations and 3D movies and take part in hands-on activities.

Maltz Museum

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be celebrated on January 15 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Maltz Museum with free admission.

Guests can explore the Maltz Museum’s special exhibition, The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto. There will also be Family-friendly, hands-on activities.

Click here for a full schedule of events and speakers.

If you have an event and would like to add it to our list, please send details to tips@fox8.com.