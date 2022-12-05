CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians will make Opening Day and single-game tickets available for a limited time over the holidays starting Monday.

According to the team, a limited number of tickets will be available through Dec. 21 for each game of the season in these sections: upper box, upper reserved, upper bleachers and the family deck.

Fans can also purchase six packs and 20- or 40-game Flex Voucher Plans.

The full single-game on-sale will take place later this winter and will include all sections at Progressive Field. Fans are limited to eight tickets a game per household.

Ticket management will be made available closer to 2023 Opening Day. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket members will have a presale opportunity to purchase lower-level and club seat tickets before the public.

To purchase tickets, click here.