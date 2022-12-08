CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass, giving music fans access to Blossom Music Center‘s most incredible summer 2023 concerts.

With the Lawn Pass, fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long for $199 plus a fee for more than 30 shows at amphitheaters nationwide.

Live Nation Lawn Passes will be available to buy for previous holders for presale on Thursday, Dec. 8. All other buyers can purchase their pass beginning December 14 at 1 p.m. on the Live Nation website.

“This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s

a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music,” said Tom See, Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation’sVenue Nation.

Lawn Pass holders can check out the Blossom website for a full rundown of summer 2023 concerts.