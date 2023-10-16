**See video from last year’s event above”

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Want an excuse to get out of cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year?

We are looking for 16 fun-loving, energetic people to join us on Thanksgiving morning for the 24th Turkey Bowl.

**Register at the bottom of this page or by clicking here**

It will take place at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

Send us a video, picture or creative essay or poem telling us why we should pick you. We are looking for FUN people! If you have what it takes to really stand out, register below.

And get warmed up for the big event with the Celebrity Turkey Bowl.

On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, many of your Fox 8 favorites — along with celebrities from Northeast Ohio — will compete for $5,000 for the charity of their choice.

Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 only on Fox 8 News.