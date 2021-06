CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles warns drivers to not delay getting their vehicles and licenses renewed as the extension deadline is fast approaching.

In a news release, the bureau says it’s best for the 100,000 driver licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations that need renewed to do it sooner than later to avoid long lines and extra fees.

To avoid the lines, you can visit BMV Online Services here.

If you plan to go in-person join the virtual que here.