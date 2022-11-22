Dirty oily pan with cold solid grease saturated fat from bacon after frying macro closeup as unhealthy leftover cleaning job

(WJW) — Of all the things to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, clogged pipes is not one of them.

Private water company Aqua Ohio shared some tips to avoid clogged pipes that can damage local wastewater systems when it comes to cleaning up Thanksgiving feasts, including all the holiday staples – fats, oils and grease.

Here are some tips that you and your guests can be reminded of to keep those pipes flowing freely through the holiday season:

Pour warm grease into a metal can and wait for it to cool, then dispose of it in the trash. Never pour grease – that includes turkey drippings – down sink drains or into toilets.

Use strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps.

Dispose food scraps and grease into a trash can – especially butter and lard that can contribute to blockages.

Aqua Ohio also reminds residents that while grease and fats might go down the drain as liquids, they do end up solidifying and can completely block pipes. That’ll cause raw sewage backups in homes and overflows into streets.

And those disposable wipes in the bathroom? Even if labeled flushable, they don’t break down and can back up household plumbing and cause larger blockages in wastewater collection systems.

