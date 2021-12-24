‘How to attract burglars 101:’ Lorain police issue warning before holiday

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain Police Department hopes you’ve been good this year and Santa brings you everything you’ve been wanting, but they also are sending out a reminder that there might be someone on the naughty list driving by your house and sizing up what they might be able to get their hands on.

In a Facebook post, the department says to be careful you’re not advertising what you got this year to everyone passing by, but instead consider how you are disposing your trash.

The department says that you should try to break down boxes and packaging so that it can be placed into bags or garbage cans for curbside pickup.

They also wish you a Merry Christmas.