*The video attached above shows when the Grinch decoration was originally stolen and had not yet been found

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – The magic of Christmas was restored, just like in the movies, after a stolen inflatable Christmas decoration was taken by a “Grinch” but was later found.

An 11-foot-tall inflatable Grinch decoration was stolen from a family’s yard on Sunday.

According to Owner David Ott, the beloved decoration was returned on Wednesday after a Fox 8 News story about the situation.

“Update to the Grinch story in Madison!! Thanks to you and the public, the Grinch is back home!! I would like to thank everyone for their help in bringing him home,” Ott said in a message to Fox 8 News on Facebook.

According to Madison Village police, the decoration was reported stolen from a home in the Square’s Acres neighborhood.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, “The Grinch has been recovered thanks to the tips from the community.”

It’s a decoration the family has put out every Christmas for the past four years.

“It’s not something that you’re just going to go to the store and buy. They don’t make this one anymore. I can’t just go and replace it and you definitely can’t replace the memories behind it,” Ott said.

Ott said other decorations in the yard weren’t touched. He is now just glad this Christmas story had a happy ending

“The community support — it’s been phenomenal. I literally can’t thank them enough to have everyone behind me and rally to get this thing back. It’s a good feeling, especially this time of year,” he said before the decoration was returned.