EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — More than 3 weeks after a train carrying hazardous material derailed in East Palestine, officials from local, state and federal level held a recovery update press conference on Saturday.

EPA Administrator, Debra Shore, was the first to speak. Shore shared that so far, their air quality checks and over 500 reentry-into-home-tests are going well.

“I’m pleased that there have been no exceedances in at-home or outdoor air quality,” Shore said.

On Friday, the EPA paused Norfolk Southern’s waste removal efforts. Shore explained that moving forward, all decisions on waste removal will be inspected by the EPA to ensure better oversight.

“The EPA will ensure that all waste removal will be done in a safe and lawful manner at EPA certified facilities,” said Shore

Ohio EPA Director, Ann Vogel, responded to questions regarding the community’s concern about the safety of their water.

“I want to be clear, there was a weight of evidence that the municipal water is safe,” urged Vogel.

Region 5 FEMA Administrator Thomas Sivak explained a ramping up of efforts to help families most in need right now.

“To ensure that we are meeting people, where they are and connecting them to the critical state and federal resources,” said Sivak.

Overall, the mood of each official who spoke could be described as cautiously confident.