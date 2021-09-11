How the day unfolded: Sept. 11 interactive timeline

(Watch in the video player above: Steve Vieltorf, of Copley, tells his story of survival on Sept. 11.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– For many, Sept. 11, 2001 felt like the longest day of our lives. Minutes that felt like hours, plagued with fear and uncertainty. Moments that changed our perception of the world around us and what humans were capable of.

But the reality is the actual attacks happened over a short period of time, marked by extraordinary acts. The crew members who conveyed valuable information. The passengers who organized a revolt. The survivors who were trapped beneath the rubble.

This is in interactive timeline of Sept. 11.