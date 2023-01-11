CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio’s four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters checked 13,617 deer with a muzzleloader or archery equipment during the four-day season.

That’s up from 12,912 deer in 2022. Over the past three years, hunters have harvested an average of 11,429 deer during the muzzleloader season in Ohio.

This season, hunters harvested 3,154 bucks, 8,421 does and 1,532 button bucks.

These counties saw the most success, including some in Northeast Ohio:

– Coshocton (518)

– Muskingum (468)

– Tuscarawas (452)

– Knox (397)

– Licking (390)

– Guernsey (375)

– Washington (345)

– Meigs (335)

– Ashtabula (288)

According to ODNR, gun hunters harvested 110,935 deer in the 2022-23 deer seasons. That includes 9,515 deer in the youth season, 71,932 deer in the seven-day gun season and 15,163 deer in the two-day gun season.

As of Tuesday, archery hunters have harvested 90,357 deer. Archery season is open in the state until Feb. 5.

In all, Ohio hunters have checked 201,292 deer in the 2022-23 season, marking the first time since 2012 that the total harvest was above 200,000.

You can learn more at wildlife.gov.