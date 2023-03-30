Editor’s note: Watch previously aired coverage in the video above

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools officials say they’ve recovered an expensive trailer stolen from Ellet High School over the weekend.

The trailer, used to transport all of the marching bands instruments and gear to games, was taken on Sunday in broad daylight.

Surveillance video captured the man casually pulling into the parking lot at the school at around 8 a.m. and then using tools to cut the trailer free before hauling it away with his pick up truck.

Don Zesiger, director of security at Akron Public Schools, said it was recovered in Alliance after a woman recognized the trailer on the news and called police.

“The suspect apparently sold it to a lady in Alliance and she saw the news story that the trailer was stolen,” Zesiger said. “She contacted the Akron Police Department and made them aware of what happened.”

Zesiger said the trailer was recovered in good condition.

“A good resolution to a bad situation,” Zesiger said. “The Ellet band is back in business to take their show on the road.”

Police have identified the suspects and warrants will be signed.