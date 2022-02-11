How soon you’ll get 90 minutes more of daylight

Pink and golden summer sky after sunset over the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio, Getty Images

CLEVELAND (WJW) – One thing that makes an already long winter feel longer in Ohio is the early sunset time.

More daylight is coming very soon, one of the first signs of the promise of spring.

Starting Feb. 14, we’ll see an almost 6 p.m. sunset.

Officially, it is 5:59 p.m.

Sunrise will be at 7:23 a.m.

The earliest sunset was on December 11 at 4:56 p.m.

We spring forward on March 13.

That will give us a 7:31 p.m. sunset. Sunrise will be at 7:41 a.m.

The first day of spring is March 20. Sunrise will be back at 7:30 a.m.

The sunset won’t be until 7:39 p.m.

The latest sunset won’t happen until July when the sun will go down at 9:04 p.m.