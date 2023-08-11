Ohio (WJW) — Obituaries are now being used to scam people out of their money.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is warning families using cemetery and funeral services, saying scammers are using obituaries to find information about the deceased person’s family.

According to a press release, scammers contact the family pretending to be a representative from a funeral home or cemetery to obtain their financial information.

“It’s an awful scam that targets families when they’re most vulnerable after losing a loved one,” said Daphne Hawk, superintendent of the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.

The Department of Commerce said if an incoming call sounds suspicious, consumers are encouraged to hang up and call the cemetery or funeral home directly for confirmation.

Officials are aware of clients of at least one registered Ohio cemetery being affected by the scam.