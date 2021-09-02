How restrictive is Texas’ latest abortion law? Here’s how it compares to Ohio, other states

Data compiled by Planned Parenthood shows Texas’s newest abortion law is the most restrictive in the United States. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senate Bill 8 officially became law on Wednesday, restricting abortions once a heartbeat is detected in patients, with some identified as early as six weeks post-fertilization.

The latest law is deemed the most restrictive abortion legislation nationally. In addition to banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected, any Texas citizen can sue physicians or others who aid an abortion procedure for up to $10,000.

How does Texas’ law compare to other state restrictions? Here is a state-by-state look at restrictions in place.

However, not all abortion restrictions are centered around weekly-based service cutoffs. Eighteen states, including Texas, have restrictions in place that prohibit abortion services from being performed after a certain point.

These 18 states, along with others, might include additional restrictions, including insurance restrictions, parental involvement requirements and waiting periods.

Here is a state-by-state look at all the abortion restrictions, if any, each state has mandated.

Alabama

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Parental consent required
  • 48-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Alaska

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Arizona

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Arkansas

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

California

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Colorado

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
  • Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Connecticut

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Delaware

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
  • Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Florida

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

Georgia

  • Banned at 20 weeks after fertilization except in certain cases (mother's life is in danger or baby not expected to survive)
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Hawaii

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Idaho

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Illinois

  • Exchange insurance coverage restricted
  • Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Indiana

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 18-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Iowa

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services
  • Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Kansas

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have an abortion)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Kentucky

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

Louisiana

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Maine

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Maryland

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Massachusetts

  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

Michigan

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Minnesota

  • Parental involvement required (parent must be informed of abortion procedure prior to it being performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have an abortion)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Mississippi

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Missouri

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Montana

  • Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
Nebraska

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Nevada

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services

New Hampshire

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited
  • Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)

New Jersey

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

New Mexico

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

New York

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

North Carolina

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

North Dakota

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Ohio

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Oklahoma

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)
  • 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Oregon

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Pennsylvania

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Rhode Island

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

South Carolina

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period required between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

South Dakota

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
  • 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Tennessee

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 48-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Texas

  • 6 week ban
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Utah

  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)
  • 72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Vermont

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Virginia

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited
  • Parental involvement required
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Washington

  • Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

West Virginia

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • State Medicaid funding prohibited
  • Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Wisconsin

  • Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization
  • Insurance restrictions
  • Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)
  • 24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Wyoming

  • State Medicaid funding prohibited
  • Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)

