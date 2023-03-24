Editor’s Note: The video above is of photos previously released by police in this case of the suspects.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police arrested a group of teens they believe are responsible for an armed carjacking and robbery.

According to police, officers on patrol Friday morning tried to stop a Mercedes-Benz ML that had been stolen at gunpoint on March 21st.

The driver didn’t stop, which led to a short pursuit from Baird St. and Talbot Ave. to the 2200 block of 7th St. SW in Kenmore.

When the car finally stopped, three male occupants got out and ran, police say.

Two 17-year-olds were taken into custody. Police say one resisted arrest and officers wrestled him to the ground.

A 15-year-old suspect, who was hiding in the area, was also captured.

Police recovered two handguns, one of which was stolen.

An officer was injured during the arrest and was briefly hospitalized.