PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Parma will receive more than $770,000 to hire five full-time firefighters.

The money comes from a statewide program specifically focused on the wellness of first responders, like firefighters, according to a press release from the city.

The Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program is intended to help address mental, physical, and emotional health issues that are unique to the job. Also, to keep workforce levels at a level that reduces burnout.

In a press release, Parma Fire Chief Michael Lask said, “Throughout the recent global pandemic the Parma Fire Department lost several of our personnel due to job-related stress and personal reasons. Through the influx of these funds, we will be able to hire five new members and, in turn, provide the opportunity to serve our community with greater effectiveness while ensuring the health, welfare, and safety of our personnel.”

To date, the press release says, Governor Mike DeWine has awarded $20.9 million to 117 Ohio agencies as part of this program.