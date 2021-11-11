How one Northeast Ohio city is honoring the four-foot veterans

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Hudson city officials are making sure that all veterans are honored Thursday, including those with four legs.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert proclaimed Thursday, November 11, 2021, as “Paws of Honor Day” in the city to help recognize and salute active duty and retired military and law enforcement working dogs and their handlers.

Air Force TSgt. “Mark” and his “mother”, Sarah Schmitt, along with Army Capt. Kelly Willard, DVM, and the owner of Hudson Veterinary Hospital accepted the proclamation during Tuesday’s meeting.

For the second year in a row, the Hudson Veterinary Hospital is teaming up with Santa, to help assist retired military and law enforcement K9s.

“Growing up with a military working dog, I already had so much respect for the work they did and the protection they provided,” Dr. Willard told FOX 8.

“I then became a veterinarian, joined the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, I had the privilege of being around and working with these amazing dogs once again. I saw firsthand how they would take a bullet for their handlers and the team. “

Willard along with her staff will be offering pet photographs with Santa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. December 12.

The pet photos are on a donation basis. All of the donations will be given to Paws of Honor to help care for retired military and police dogs.

The goal of Paws of Honor is to help provide veterinary care and products at no charge for retired military and law enforcement K9s that have served our country.

Dr. Willard explained that medical care for these K9s can be costly and they deserve high-quality veterinary care in return for the service they provided to our communities.

Anyone with a retired military or law enforcement working dog that might want to apply for the program can fill out an application here.

Spots are limited.

Call the office at 330-650-2929 to schedule.

Space will be offered to patients of Hudson Veterinary Hospital first and then the general public.