How Ohio’s Congressional delegation plans to vote on certifying elections results

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Members of Congress from Ohio will join their counterparts from across the country on Wednesday in deciding whether to approve the results from each state in the Electoral College.

While both Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman plan to approve President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory over President Donald Trump, the representatives are much more divided. Several Republican members of Congress said they plan to object to the results, citing baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Here is what their offices had to say about the vote:

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D):

“Let’s be clear: the election is over and the Biden-Harris ticket won. President Trump’s lawsuits and phone call pressuring Georgia election officials to overturn the will of the American people and ‘find votes’ are the last desperate acts of a presidency that voters rejected in record numbers last November. It’s unconscionable that Republican lawmakers are actively threatening the integrity of our election process by dealing in unfounded conspiracies and refusing – yet again – to stand up to the President. It’s clear to Democrats and Republicans alike that President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris won this election and I look forward to voting to certify the results of the election on Wednesday.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R):

“The Constitution created a system for electing the President through the Electoral College that ensures the people and the states hold the power, not Congress. I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3):

“She will be voting in support of certification because voting otherwise is cowing to Trump’s demands and accepting far-flung conspiracy theories from the darkest corners of the internet that have no basis in reality as fact.”

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-OH 7):

“The right to vote and be heard, to have a voice in our government is one of the most important pillars of our democracy. I believe fraudulent actions and illegal voting in one state dilutes the power and voice of voters in all states. I do not believe the allegations of fraud and improprieties have gotten their day in court, as many cases were dismissed on procedural grounds, often times citing lack of standing. If the American people could not hear the evidence in court, it is incumbent upon Congress to provide that venue.

“The Constitution gives state legislatures the authority and power to set elections, and I believe state judiciaries and state executive offices overstepped their authority in a handful of states. Based on my reading of federal code, Congress has the authority to deem whether electors were appointed in accordance with state election law.

“It is for these reasons I will be objecting to the certification of the Electoral College for certain states on January 6th. It is not a decision I make lightly but I believe is necessary to ensure the validity of our elections.”

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH 16):

“Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution make it abundantly clear that the Congress plays a limited role in the certification of the Electoral College vote – only to intercede should there not be a majority winner of electoral votes. Furthermore, the Electoral Count Act of 1887, while subject to many questions of its own, declares that certified results received from the State shall be regarded as ‘conclusive.’ With respect to the 2020 election, certified results have been provided by contested states, including from states governed by Republican Governors, and no alternative slate of electors have been provided by any of the contested states. It is based on these facts that I am compelled to oppose any objection to the Electoral College on January 6th.

“As my friend and colleague Sen. Tom Cotton (AR) articulated in his comments on our founders and the role they foresaw Congress playing in presidential elections, ‘They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College—not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts—not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states.'”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH 9):

“Rep. Kaptur will vote to certify the election results.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13):

“President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ efforts to undermine and overturn the results of a free and fair election is an attack on the most fundamental pillars of our democracy that have made our nation what it is over the last 200 years. But make no mistake, while these cynical actions will continue to make headlines, they will not change the results of the election. The will of the people has been heard and on January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next President of the United States.”

