How often ODOT plows are hit by drivers

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has its plow truck drivers on the road during the worst conditions to clear interstates so people can get where they need to go.

According to ODOT, already this winter ODOT plows have been hit by drivers 17 times.

They say the 17th accident happened Monday.

Over the weekend, another happened in Geauga County.

ODOT took pictures of the crash.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation

During the snowy months, you’ll often hear the reminder, “Don’t Crowd the Plow.”

Crashes like this are why that reminder is needed so often.

“Please give our plows plenty of room to work for your safety and the safety of our drivers,” ODOT wrote on Facebook.