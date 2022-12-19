CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ready or not, here comes the harsh winter weather, just in time for the holidays. But the Ohio Department of Transportation tells FOX 8 it’s prepared.

Amanda McFarland with ODOT says the biggest area of concern starts on Thursday when meteorologists are anticipating rain with a brief wintry mix.

Then, when holiday travel really begins to pick up on Friday, a drop in temperatures to the teens has their team’s full attention.

However, McFarland believes their team will be ready for whatever comes their way.

“It will certainly be all hands on deck. Our snowplows will be working around the clock even if it’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” McFarland said.

Before you make your way home for the holidays this weekend, Mcfarland is urging drivers to also make sure their car is packed properly. That means extra coats, hats, gloves and an ice scraper.

“It’s always a good idea to have an emergency preparedness kit because you unfortunately never know when you might come across a crash or maybe even be involved in a crash,” explained McFarland.

Regardless of when you plan to travel, McFarland says to expect ODOT crews to be out working the roads.

“Please, pack your patience. Remember the men and women in the snowplows are away from their families, working the roadways to make sure you arrive safely,” McFarland said.